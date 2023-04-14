Chelsea and Brighton will clash off on Saturday at Stamford Bridge in the 31st round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Chelsea will host Brighton at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 31 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 12th EPL meeting. Chelsea are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed six wins so far, while Brighton & Hove Albion have one win to this day. The remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 29, 2022, and it ended in a 4-1 win for Brighton at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Brighton: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 4:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 4:00 PM

Denmark: 4:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 4:00 PM

Germany: 4:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 5:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 3:00 PM

Israel: 5:00 PM

Italy: 4:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 4:00 PM

Netherlands: 4:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 4:00 PM

Poland: 4:00 PM

Portugal: 3:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 4:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 4:00 PM

Sweden: 4:00 PM

Switzerland: 4:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

United States: 10:00 AM (ET)

Chelsea vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: MULTISPORTS 1

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Sporty TV, SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, K24 TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 7, StarTimes App

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, StarTimes App, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport OTT 7, DStv App, SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Peacock