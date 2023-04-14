Chelsea will host Brighton at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 31 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
[Watch Chelsea vs Brighton online in the US on Peacock]
This will be their 12th EPL meeting. Chelsea are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed six wins so far, while Brighton & Hove Albion have one win to this day. The remaining match has ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 29, 2022, and it ended in a 4-1 win for Brighton at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Chelsea vs Brighton: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 4:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 10:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 4:00 PM
Denmark: 4:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 4:00 PM
Germany: 4:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 5:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 3:00 PM
Israel: 5:00 PM
Italy: 4:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 4:00 PM
Netherlands: 4:00 PM
New Zealand: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 4:00 PM
Poland: 4:00 PM
Portugal: 3:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 4:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 4:00 PM
Sweden: 4:00 PM
Switzerland: 4:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
United States: 10:00 AM (ET)
Chelsea vs Brighton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: MULTISPORTS 1
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Sporty TV, SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, K24 TV, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Sporty TV, SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 7, StarTimes App
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport OTT 7, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, NTA Sports 24, StarTimes App, DStv Now
Norway: Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: StarTimes App, SuperSport OTT 7, DStv App, SuperSport OTT 6, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Peacock