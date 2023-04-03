Chelsea will face Liverpool this Tuesday, April 4 in a game valid for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The Premier League midweek activity will be quite intense, with many games being played before what will be Matchday 30, which will take place between April 8 and 9. There are several teams that must recover games, and these days have been chosen to do so, so during this midweek the fans will have something like an extra Matchday.
One of those games, and perhaps the most interesting of all, that will take place will be this one between Liverpool, who are coming off a heavy defeat against Manchester City and have left the qualification zone for the International Cups to which they could return with victory; and Chelsea, who live very agitated hours after the dismissal of Graham Potter for poor results.
Chelsea vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 5)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 5)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 5)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 5)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 5)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 5)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 5)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 5)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Channel+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Action Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sports NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Action Africa
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League
USA: Peacock