Chelsea will receive Liverpool for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Chelsea will face Liverpool this Tuesday, April 4 in a game valid for the Matchday 8 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool online in the US on Peacock]

The Premier League midweek activity will be quite intense, with many games being played before what will be Matchday 30, which will take place between April 8 and 9. There are several teams that must recover games, and these days have been chosen to do so, so during this midweek the fans will have something like an extra Matchday.

One of those games, and perhaps the most interesting of all, that will take place will be this one between Liverpool, who are coming off a heavy defeat against Manchester City and have left the qualification zone for the International Cups to which they could return with victory; and Chelsea, who live very agitated hours after the dismissal of Graham Potter for poor results.

Chelsea vs Liverpool: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 5)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 5)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 5)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 5)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 5)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 5)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 5)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 5)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro, Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Channel+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Action Africa

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Action Africa, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sports NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport Action Africa

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Action, SuperSport Action Africa, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN, DAZN1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League

USA: Peacock

