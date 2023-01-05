Chelsea and Manchester City will meet at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 19 of the 2022-23 Premier League season today, January 5, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 51st league meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 27 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 16 times to this day, and seven matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 15, 2022, when Manchester City won 1-0 at home in Manchester in the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Chelsea vs Manchester City: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Iran: 10:45 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (Next day)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (Next day)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN
Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: See, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Korea Republic: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Moldova: Setanta Sports 1
Montserrat: Csport.tv
Morocco: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD
Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock