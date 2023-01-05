Chelsea and Manchester City will clash off today at Stamford Bridge in the 19th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Chelsea and Manchester City will meet at Stamford Bridge in London on the Matchday 19 of the 2022-23 Premier League season today, January 5, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 51st league meeting. Interestingly, Chelsea are the slight favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 27 games so far; Manchester City have celebrated a victory 16 times to this day, and seven matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 15, 2022, when Manchester City won 1-0 at home in Manchester in the previous campaign. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Chelsea vs Manchester City: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 12:45 AM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)

Iran: 10:45 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Chelsea vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN

Cameroon: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: See, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

India: JioTV, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport 4K

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Korea Republic: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Moldova: Setanta Sports 1

Montserrat: Csport.tv

Morocco: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ, Sky Sport 1 NZ, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Canal+ France, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event

Tanzania: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock