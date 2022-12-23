Club America and Pumas UNAM will face each other today at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in what will the Matchday 4 of the Copa por Mexico. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).
The teams of the Liga MX seek to prepare in the best way for what will undoubtedly be a demanding Clausura 2023 Tournament, and for them nothing better than a friendly tournament where some of the best teams currently playing in the first division of Mexican soccer participate.
One of them will be Club America who finished in first place in the Apertura 2022, however in the semifinals they could not beat Toluca and this year they want to improve on what they have done. Their rivals, Pumas UNAM, had a very bad performance and could not even reach the Requalification, something they will try to do this year.
Club America vs Pumas UNAM TV: Kick-Off Time
Club America will play against Pumas UNAM for the Matchday 4 of the Copa por Mexico this Friday, December 23 at the at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.
Costa Rica: 7 PM
Dominican Republic: 9 PM
El Salvador: 7 PM
Guatemala: 7 PM
Honduras: 7 PM
Mexico: 7 PM
Nicaragua: 7 PM
Panama: 8 PM
USA: 8 PM (ET)
Club America vs Pumas UNAM TV: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN
Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN
El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN
Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN
Honduras: TUDN, Sky HD
Mexico: TUDN Live, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue to Go Video Everywhere
Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN
Panama: TUDN, Sky HD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA
Check a convenient package of FuboTV for you right here.