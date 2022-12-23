Club America will face Pumas UNAM today at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario for the Matchday 4 of the Copa por Mexico. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Club America and Pumas UNAM will face each other today at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in what will the Matchday 4 of the Copa por Mexico. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. It will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The teams of the Liga MX seek to prepare in the best way for what will undoubtedly be a demanding Clausura 2023 Tournament, and for them nothing better than a friendly tournament where some of the best teams currently playing in the first division of Mexican soccer participate.

One of them will be Club America who finished in first place in the Apertura 2022, however in the semifinals they could not beat Toluca and this year they want to improve on what they have done. Their rivals, Pumas UNAM, had a very bad performance and could not even reach the Requalification, something they will try to do this year.

Club America vs Pumas UNAM TV: Kick-Off Time

Club America will play against Pumas UNAM for the Matchday 4 of the Copa por Mexico this Friday, December 23 at the at the Estadio Olimpico Universitario in Mexico City.

Costa Rica: 7 PM

Dominican Republic: 9 PM

El Salvador: 7 PM

Guatemala: 7 PM

Honduras: 7 PM

Mexico: 7 PM

Nicaragua: 7 PM

Panama: 8 PM

USA: 8 PM (ET)

Club America vs Pumas UNAM TV: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN

Dominican Republic: Sky HD, TUDN

El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN

Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN

Honduras: TUDN, Sky HD

Mexico: TUDN Live, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue to Go Video Everywhere

Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN

Panama: TUDN, Sky HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA

