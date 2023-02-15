FC Barcelona are on their best moment of the season. They are in first place of the 2022-2023 La Liga with a comfortable advantage, won the Spanish Super Cup against archrival Real Madrid and advanced to the semifinals in the traditional Spanish Cup (Copa del Rey).

Even though Barcelona failed to reach the Round of 16 in the Champions League after the group stage, they still have hopes to collect an international title as the favorites to win the 2022-2023 Europa League. In a crucial rebuliding process under coach Xavi Hernandez, the club seem to be back on track.

However, a huge scandal has emerged in La Liga compromising the credibility of FC Barcelona. Read here to find out all the details about the controversy which has shocked Spain and the entire soccer world.

FC Barcelona amid referee scandal in La Liga

All the controversy is around Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, who was the vicepresident of the Technical Committee of Referees in the Spanish Soccer Federation from 1994 to 2018. According to a report from Cadena Ser during a radio show in Catalonia, FC Barcelona paid 1.4 million euro between 2016 and 2018 to DASNIL 95, a company owned by Negreira.

Right now, the authorities in Catalonia are investigating the matter as part of a fiscal inspection to the company regarding the taxation of that amount of money. So far, as stated by Cadena SER, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira and his son have already declared to explain the origin of the payments.

During his statement facing the authorities, Enriquez Negreira denied special treatment to FC Barcelona as a direct consequence of the payments. Enriquez said that he was hired by the club as a consultant to explain the players how to behave with the referees during the games. However, the Tax Office in Catalonia didn't receive any document from Enriquez Negreira to support this version.

When the controversy exploded, FC Barcelona published an official statement. "After the information emitted today in the radio show Qué t’hi jugues of Cadena Ser in Catalonia, FC Barcelona, knowing the facts investigated by the authorities related to payments made to external companies wants to clarify. FC Barcelona hired in the past the services of a technical external consultant, who provided, in video format, technical reports referred to players in lower categories of Spain to the Techincal Secretary of the club."

"Additionally, the relationship with the external provider was amplified with technical reports related to professional refereeing in order to complement the information required by the coaching staff of our first team. It's a common practice in professional clubs. FC Barcelona regret this information appears exactly in our best moment of the current season."