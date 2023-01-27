Cremonese will receive Inter at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona on Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will only be their 16th league meeting. No surprises here as Inter Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 12 games so far; US Cremonese have celebrated one victory to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on August 30, 2022, when the game ended in an easy 3-1 win for the Nerazzurri at home at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Cremonese vs Inter: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 3M
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Cremonese vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
Israel: ONE2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones
Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, C More Live HD, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+