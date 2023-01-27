Cremonese and Inter will clash off on Saturday at Stadio Giovanni Zini in the 20th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Cremonese vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Cremonese will receive Inter at Stadio Giovanni Zini in Cremona on Matchday 20 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, January 28, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For example, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will only be their 16th league meeting. No surprises here as Inter Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 12 games so far; US Cremonese have celebrated one victory to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 30, 2022, when the game ended in an easy 3-1 win for the Nerazzurri at home at the Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Cremonese vs Inter: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 3M

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Cremonese vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18, JioTV, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

Israel: ONE2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3

Saudi Arabia STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones

Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, C More Live HD, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+