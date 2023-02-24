Crystal Palace and Liverpool will clash off on Saturday at Selhurst Park in the 25th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Crystal Palace will host Liverpool at Selhurst Park in Selhurst on the Matchday 25 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, February 25, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 28th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Liverpool have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 18 games so far; Crystal Palace have celebrated a victory five times to this day, and the remaining four matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on August 15, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw at Anfield. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, WOW

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Norway: Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD

United States: Peacock, SiriusXM FC