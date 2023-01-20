Crystal Palace and Newcastle will clash off on Saturday at Selhurst Park in the 21st round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Crystal Palace and Newcastle will meet at Selhurst Park in London on the Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, January 21, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 24th EPL meeting. Surprisingly, Newcastle are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 11 games so far; Crystal Palace have celebrated a victory five times to this day, and seven matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2022, when the game ended in a 0-0 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 3M

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Crystal Palace vs Newcastle: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+, ESPN, GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, sooka, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Peacock, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, NBC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo