Denmark and Finland square off on Thursday at Parken Stadium in Group H of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Denmark and Finland will meet at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group H Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 60th overall meeting. No surprises here as Denmark are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 38 occasions so far; Finland have won only 12 times to this day, while the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on June 12, 2021, and it ended in a 1-0 win for the Danes at the Euro 2020. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Denmark vs Finland: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Denmark: 8:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:15 AM (Next day)

Israel: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Denmark vs Finland: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+

Canada: DAZN

Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark

France: L'Equipe Web

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Israel: Sport 3

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu

New Zealand: SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Norway: TV2 Sport , TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Sport TV4

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: DAZN

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+