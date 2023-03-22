Denmark and Finland will meet at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group H Matchday 1 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Denmark vs Finland online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their 60th overall meeting. No surprises here as Denmark are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 38 occasions so far; Finland have won only 12 times to this day, while the remaining nine matches have ended in a draw.
Their last match was played on June 12, 2021, and it ended in a 1-0 win for the Danes at the Euro 2020. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Denmark vs Finland: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Denmark: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Israel: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Denmark vs Finland: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Brazil: ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Denmark, TV2 Play Denmark
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Israel: Sport 3
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 2, Astro Go
Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Docu
New Zealand: SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2
Norway: TV2 Sport , TV 2 Play
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Sport TV4
Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Variety 2
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
United States: Fubo (free trial), Fox Soccer Plus, VIX+