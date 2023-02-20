Eintracht Frankfurt will receive Napoli this Tuesday, February 21 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli online in the US on Paramount +]
The round of 16 begins for one of the teams that is being the big surprise of the season. Napoli are the current leaders of Serie A with a good difference compared to their pursuers and not only that: their performances are truly excellent, thanks to their stars Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.
Just like in Italy, Napoli seek to surprise in Europe and for this they must win against an opponent that is not easy. None other than Eintracht Frankfurt, the last Europa League champions, who are also looking to take the big leap and begin to compete strongly in the most important UEFA club tournament.
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (February 22)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 22)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (February 22)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 22)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 22)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 22)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 22)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 22)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (February 22)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+
Australia: City Sports
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: Amazon Prime Video
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
International: Sport 24 Extra
Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport
Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+