Eintracht Frankfurt will face Napoli for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Eintracht Frankfurt will receive Napoli this Tuesday, February 21 for the first leg of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League round of 16. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli online in the US on Paramount +]

The round of 16 begins for one of the teams that is being the big surprise of the season. Napoli are the current leaders of Serie A with a good difference compared to their pursuers and not only that: their performances are truly excellent, thanks to their stars Osimhen and Kvaratskhelia.

Just like in Italy, Napoli seek to surprise in Europe and for this they must win against an opponent that is not easy. None other than Eintracht Frankfurt, the last Europa League champions, who are also looking to take the big leap and begin to compete strongly in the most important UEFA club tournament.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 22)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 22)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 22)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 22)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 22)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 22)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 22)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Fox Sports Argentina, Star+

Australia: City Sports

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: HBO Max, Space Brazil

Canada: DAZN

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: Amazon Prime Video

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

International: Sport 24 Extra

Ireland: BT Sport 2, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 4K, Canale 5, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 1, Polsat Box Go

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 2

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4, Blue Sport 2

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: Paramount+, ViX, VIX+

