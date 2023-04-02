Everton and Tottenham will face at Goodison Park in London on the Matchday 29 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Monday, April 3, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Tottenham are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 29 wins so far, while Everton have just nine wins to this day. The remaining 23 games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 15, 2022, and it ended in a comfortable 2-0 win for the Spurs at home in London. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Everton vs Tottenham: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Everton vs Tottenham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSportMaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, TalkSport Radio UK, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport GOtv Football, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Main Event
United States: Fubo (Free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, USA Network