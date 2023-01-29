The FIFA Club World Cup is the largest club competition organized by the soccer regulator worldwide. To get ready for this event, here we tell you everything about the tournament, such as bracket, matches, format and TV Channel.

Every year, FIFA organizes the Club World Cup, the most important club competition organized by the world soccer regulatory body. Teams from all continents and confederations affiliated with FIFA participate in this tournament. Here we will tell you how the different participants qualify for this important international competition. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Club World Cup was played for the first time in the year 2000, and then it was resumed in 2005 and since then it has been played without interruption until the present. It will be the third time that it has been played in Morocco, since the 2013 and 2014 editions had been played before. This tournament is considered the successor to the Intercontinental Cup.

The top winners are Real Madrid, with a total of 4 titles followed by Barcelona with 3. The country with the most titles is Spain with 7 and the most successful Confederation has been UEFA with 14 titles in total. Conmebol have 4 (all of them won by Brazilian teams, Brazil being the second most successful team) and the other confederations, none.

Schedule

The tournament will be played between February 1 and February 11. This will be the tournament:

Match 1

Al Ahly v Auckland City

Tangier, 20:00 on 1 February

Match 2

Seattle Sounders v Al Ahly or Auckland City

Tangier, 18:30 on 4 February

Match 3

Wydad v Al Hilal

Rabat, 15:30 on 4 February

Match 4

Flamengo v Wydad or Al Hilal

Tangier, 20:00 on 7 February

Match 5

Seattle Sounders, Al Ahly or Auckland City v Real Madrid

Rabat, 20:00 on 8 February

Match 6

Third-place play-off

Rabat, 16:30 on 11 February

Match 7

Final

Rabat, 20:00 on 11 February

Format

Under the current format, the tournament involves seven teams competing for the title at venues within the host nation; the winners of the AFC Champions League (Asia), CAF Champions League (Africa), CONCACAF Champions League (North, Central and Caribbean America), CONMEBOL Libertadores (South America), that year's OFC Champions League (Oceania) and UEFA Champions League (Europe), together with the host nation's national champions, participate in a single-elimination tournament.

First Round: Al Ahly vs Auckland (Match 1)

Second round: Seattle Sounders vs Winners Match 1 (Match 2)/ Wydad Casablanca vs Al.Hilal (Matcha 3)

Semifinal: Real Madrid vs Winners Match 2 (Match 4) / Flamengo vs Winners Match 3 (Match 5)

Final: Winners Match 4 vs Winners Match 5

TV Channel

The FIFA Club World Club can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: FS2, FOX Deportes, DirecTV Stream.

