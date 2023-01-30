Napoli will receive Roma today for the quarterfinals of the 2022/2023 Coppa Italia. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

The quarterfinals of the Coppa Italia will begin and from now on the toughest games will take place in the Italian stadiums. A tough match will be the one that will take place this Tuesday, January 31, as two of the best teams at the moment in Serie A will face each other looking for their place in the semifinals.

On the one hand there will be Inter, who after the conquest of the Italian Super Cup, seem to have recovered their best level. They are second in Serie A, although far from the leaders Napoli. Their rivals will be Atalanta, a team that is also in very good shape and for the moment they are 4th in the standings, tha means, in Champions League positions.

Inter vs Atalanta: Kick-Off Time

Inter will face Atalanta for the 2022/2023 Coppa Italia this Tuesday, January 31 at the St James Park in Newcastle, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (February 1)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (February 1)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (February 1)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (February 1)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (February 1)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (February 1)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (February 1)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (February 1)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (February 1)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Inter vs Atalanta: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Greece: Nova Sports 1

Indonesia: Video, TVRI

International: Bet365

Ireland: Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1

Israel: Sports 4

Italy: Channel 5, Mediaset Infinity

Kenya: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes Sports Premium

Norway: VG+

Poland: Polsat Sports News

Portugal: Sport TV5, Sport TV Multiscreen

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

South Africa: Startimes Sports Premium, StarTimes App

Spain: DAZN, DAZN4

Switzerland: TRT Sports

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), CBS Sports Network

