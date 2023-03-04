Inter will play against Lecce for the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Inter will receive Lecce this Sunday, March 5 in what will be the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The locals Inter want to take advantage of the first chance they have had in several weeks to be able to deduct points from Napoli. The leaders lost in their duel of this Serie A Matchday 25 against Lazio and now not only they, but all the pursuers have the chance to get closer to the top of the standings.

To do this, they must beat Lecce, a team that has mostly had a weak season, full of many ups and downs, but with some games in which they showed a good level. At the moment they are 8 points away from the international cup zone, so they will seek to obtain points that allow them to dream of qualifying.

Inter vs Lecce: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (March 6)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (March 6)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (March 6)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM (March 6)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (March 6)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (March 6)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Inter vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3

Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football

Greece: Space Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Extra, Star+

Morocco: STARZ PLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, Sportkanalen

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 14

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+

