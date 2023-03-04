Inter will receive Lecce this Sunday, March 5 in what will be the Matchday 25 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
The locals Inter want to take advantage of the first chance they have had in several weeks to be able to deduct points from Napoli. The leaders lost in their duel of this Serie A Matchday 25 against Lazio and now not only they, but all the pursuers have the chance to get closer to the top of the standings.
To do this, they must beat Lecce, a team that has mostly had a weak season, full of many ups and downs, but with some games in which they showed a good level. At the moment they are 8 points away from the international cup zone, so they will seek to obtain points that allow them to dream of qualifying.
Inter vs Lecce: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (March 6)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (March 6)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (March 6)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 6:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 6:00 AM (March 6)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (March 6)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (March 6)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Inter vs Lecce: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3
Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZ PLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 4
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, StarTimes App, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football
Greece: Space Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Onefootball, Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Kenya: StarTimes App, DStv Now, Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Football
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Extra, Star+
Morocco: STARZ PLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Documentation
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: Sporty TV, SuperSport Variety 3, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZ PLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, Sporty TV, SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App
Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, Sportkanalen
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 14
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport 2, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+