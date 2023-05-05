Liverpool and Brentford will face each other at Vitality Stadium in Liverpool on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, May 5, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their fourth EPL meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Liverpool and Brentford have managed one win each. The remaining match has ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on January 2, 2022, and it ended in a 3-1 victory for Brentford at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Liverpool vs Brentford: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 7:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PMKenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Liverpool vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event
United States: fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO