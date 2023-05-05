Liverpool and Brentford will clash off on Saturday at Vitality Stadium in the 35th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Liverpool and Brentford will face each other at Vitality Stadium in Liverpool on Matchday 35 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, May 5, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their fourth EPL meeting. Interestingly, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Liverpool and Brentford have managed one win each. The remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on January 2, 2022, and it ended in a 3-1 victory for Brentford at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Liverpool vs Brentford: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 7:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PMKenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Brentford: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport Arena, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: TV3+ Norway, Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: Movistar+, DAZN, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event

United States: fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO