Liverpool will play against Leicester City for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
The locals, Liverpool, come from an excellent victory in Matchday 17 against Aston Villa 3-1, which has allowed them to improve their situation in the standings a bit. Right now they are in 6th position, which would qualify them for the next Europa League. Of course, this team aspires to more and for that they need the 3 points.
Their rivals are a team that is not doing well. Leicester City lost their last Matchday game at home against Newcastle 3-0 and that leaves them with 17 points, only 4 more than Wolverhampton, the last ones to be relegated. It is clear that "The foxes" need points to get away from that uncomfortable position.
Liverpool vs Leicester City: Kick-Off Time
Liverpool will face Leicester City for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Friday, December 30 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (December 31)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (December 31)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (December 31)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (December 31)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (December 31)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (December 31)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (December 31)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (December 31)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (December 31)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Liverpool vs Leicester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See
Ecuador: Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Iran: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Norway: V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia
Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN2
Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD
USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC