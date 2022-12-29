For Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League Liverpool will receive Leicester City. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Liverpool vs Leicester City: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Premier League in your country

Liverpool will play against Leicester City for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

The locals, Liverpool, come from an excellent victory in Matchday 17 against Aston Villa 3-1, which has allowed them to improve their situation in the standings a bit. Right now they are in 6th position, which would qualify them for the next Europa League. Of course, this team aspires to more and for that they need the 3 points.

Their rivals are a team that is not doing well. Leicester City lost their last Matchday game at home against Newcastle 3-0 and that leaves them with 17 points, only 4 more than Wolverhampton, the last ones to be relegated. It is clear that "The foxes" need points to get away from that uncomfortable position.

Liverpool vs Leicester City: Kick-Off Time

Liverpool will face Leicester City for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Friday, December 30 at Anfield in Liverpool, England.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (December 31)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (December 31)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (December 31)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (December 31)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (December 31)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (December 31)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (December 31)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (December 31)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (December 31)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Liverpool vs Leicester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports, Play Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Costa Rica: Paramount+

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, V Sport Ultra HD, See

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go

Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

India: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports Select 1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: Sky Sport 4K, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, NOW TV

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro SuperSport 3, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW, SKY Go NZ

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Norway: V Sport Premier League, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia

Senegal: SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN2

Sweden: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN 4K Arabia, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD

USA: FuboTV (free trial), Peacock, SiriusXM FC

