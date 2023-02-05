Mallorca and Real Madrid meet in the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place today at Estadi de Son Moix in Mallorca. The visitors know that a loss could be highly costly for them. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Mallorca are in the middle of La Liga's table with a record of 7-4-8 overall and 25 points, they want to climb spots but Mallorca lost a recent game against Cadiz 0-2 on the road.
Real Madrid don't want to waste the opportunity to win another game, so far they have won two of the last three, a recent win against Valencia 2-0 at home.
Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Mallorca and Real Madrid play for the 2022-2023 La Liga on Sunday, February 5 at Estadi de Son Moix in Mallorca.
Argentina: 10:00 AM
Australia: 12:00 AM February 6
Brazil: 10:00 AM
Ireland: 1:00 PM
Italy: 2:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 AM
Morocco: 2:00 PM
New Zealand: 2:00 AM February 6
Poland: 2:00 PM
Portugal: 1:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM
Spain: 2:00 PM
United States: 8:00 AM
Mallorca vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Benin: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Brazil: ESPN
Canada: TSN+
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports 1
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2
Sweden: C More Live HD, Viaplay Sweden, C More Sweden
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes