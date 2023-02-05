Mallorca take on Real Madrid at Estadi de Son Moix in Mallorca for the 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 La Liga in your country today

Mallorca and Real Madrid meet in the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place today at Estadi de Son Moix in Mallorca. The visitors know that a loss could be highly costly for them. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Mallorca are in the middle of La Liga's table with a record of 7-4-8 overall and 25 points, they want to climb spots but Mallorca lost a recent game against Cadiz 0-2 on the road.

Real Madrid don't want to waste the opportunity to win another game, so far they have won two of the last three, a recent win against Valencia 2-0 at home.

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Mallorca and Real Madrid play for the 2022-2023 La Liga on Sunday, February 5 at Estadi de Son Moix in Mallorca.

Argentina: 10:00 AM

Australia: 12:00 AM February 6

Brazil: 10:00 AM

Ireland: 1:00 PM

Italy: 2:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 AM

Morocco: 2:00 PM

New Zealand: 2:00 AM February 6

Poland: 2:00 PM

Portugal: 1:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 4:00 PM

Spain: 2:00 PM

United States: 8:00 AM

Mallorca vs Real Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Benin: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Brazil: ESPN

Canada: TSN+

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports 1

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

Ireland: Premier Player HD, LaLigaTV, Premier Sports 1

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English 3, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Laliga, Movistar Laliga 2

Sweden: C More Live HD, Viaplay Sweden, C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English 3, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, LaLigaTV

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes