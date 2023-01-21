Manchester City and Wolves will clash off on Sunday at Etihad in the 21st round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester City vs Wolves: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Manchester City and Wolves will meet at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on the Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.

This will be their 18th EPL meeting. Manchester City are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 11 games so far; Wolverhampton Wanderers have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 17, 2022, when the game ended in a 0-3 City win away at the Molineux. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester City vs Wolves: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Manchester City vs Wolves: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 3

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live

Israel: Sport 2

Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Top Event

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, Telemundo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC