Manchester City and Wolves will meet at Etihad Stadium in Manchester on the Matchday 21 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, January 22, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States, and on fuboTV Canada in Canada.
This will be their 18th EPL meeting. Manchester City are the firm favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 11 games so far; Wolverhampton Wanderers have celebrated a victory four times to this day, and two matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on September 17, 2022, when the game ended in a 0-3 City win away at the Molineux. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Manchester City vs Wolves: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Manchester City vs Wolves: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 3
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BBC Radio 5 Live
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: sooka, Astro Supersport, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Canal+ Sport Online, Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Canal+ France, Sky Sport Top Event
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), nbcsports.com, Telemundo, USA Network, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC