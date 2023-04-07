Manchester United and Everton will clash off on Saturday at Old Trafford in the 30th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Manchester United vs Everton: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Manchester United and Everton will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Man United are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 38 wins so far, while Everton have just 10 wins to this day. The remaining 13 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 9, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 win for Manchester United away in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Manchester United vs Everton: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 9:30 AM

Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 6:30 PM

Belgium: 1:30 PM

Brazil: 9:30 AM

Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 1:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 PM

Egypt: 2:30 PM

France: 1:30 PM

Ghana: 1:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 PM

India: 6:00 PM

Indonesia: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 1:30 PM

Israel: 2:30 PM

Italy: 1:30 PM

Jamaica: 7:30 AM

Kenya: 3:30 PM

Malaysia: 8:30 PM

Mexico: 6:30 AM

Morocco: 1:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 PM

New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 1:30 PM

Norway: 1:30 PM

Poland: 1:30 PM

Portugal: 12:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM

Serbia: 1:30 PM

Singapore: 8:30 PM

South Africa: 2:30 PM

Spain: 1:30 PM

Sweden: 1:30 PM

UAE: 4:30 PM

UK: 12:30 PM

United States: 7:30 AM (ET)

Manchester United vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Canal+ Foot

Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Spain: DAZN

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK

United States: Fubo (Free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App