Manchester United and Everton will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. 

[Watch Manchester United vs Everton online free in the US on Fubo] 

This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Man United are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 38 wins so far, while Everton have just 10 wins to this day. The remaining 13 games have ended in a draw. 

Their most recent game was played on October 9, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 win for Manchester United away in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season. 

Manchester United vs Everton: Kick-off Time 

Argentina: 9:30 AM 
Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day) 
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM 
Belgium: 1:30 PM 
Brazil: 9:30 AM 
Canada: 7:30 AM (ET) 
Croatia: 1:30 PM 
Denmark: 1:30 PM 
Egypt: 2:30 PM 
France: 1:30 PM 
Ghana: 1:30 PM  
Greece: 2:30 PM 
India: 6:00 PM 
Indonesia: 8:30 PM 
Ireland: 1:30 PM 
Israel: 2:30 PM 
Italy: 1:30 PM 
Jamaica: 7:30 AM 
Kenya: 3:30 PM 
Malaysia: 8:30 PM 
Mexico: 6:30 AM 
Morocco: 1:30 PM 
Netherlands: 1:30 PM 
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day) 
Nigeria: 1:30 PM 
Norway: 1:30 PM 
Poland: 1:30 PM 
Portugal: 12:30 PM 
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM 
Serbia: 1:30 PM 
Singapore: 8:30 PM 
South Africa: 2:30 PM 
Spain: 1:30 PM 
Sweden: 1:30 PM 
UAE: 4:30 PM 
UK: 12:30 PM 
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)  

Manchester United vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming 

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina 
Australia: Optus Sport 
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2 
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1 
Brazil: Star+ 
Canada: fuboTV Canada 
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia 
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD 
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT  
France: Canal+ Foot 
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA 
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League 
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2 
Indonesia: Vidio 
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK 
Israel: Sport 1 
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football 
Jamaica: Csport.tv 
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1 
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka 
Mexico: Paramount+ 
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands 
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW 
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2 
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League 
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland 
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal 
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD 
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P  
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1 
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2 
Spain: DAZN 
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium 
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT 
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK 
United States: Fubo (Free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App 

 