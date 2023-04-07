Manchester United and Everton will face each other at Old Trafford in Manchester on the Matchday 30 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Saturday, April 8, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Manchester United vs Everton online free in the US on Fubo]
This will be their 62nd EPL meeting. Interestingly, Man United are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having managed 38 wins so far, while Everton have just 10 wins to this day. The remaining 13 games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on October 9, 2022, and it ended in a 2-1 win for Manchester United away in Liverpool. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Manchester United vs Everton: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 9:30 AM
Australia: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 6:30 PM
Belgium: 1:30 PM
Brazil: 9:30 AM
Canada: 7:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 1:30 PM
Denmark: 1:30 PM
Egypt: 2:30 PM
France: 1:30 PM
Ghana: 1:30 PM
Greece: 2:30 PM
India: 6:00 PM
Indonesia: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 1:30 PM
Israel: 2:30 PM
Italy: 1:30 PM
Jamaica: 7:30 AM
Kenya: 3:30 PM
Malaysia: 8:30 PM
Mexico: 6:30 AM
Morocco: 1:30 PM
Netherlands: 1:30 PM
New Zealand: 1:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 1:30 PM
Norway: 1:30 PM
Poland: 1:30 PM
Portugal: 12:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 3:30 PM
Serbia: 1:30 PM
Singapore: 8:30 PM
South Africa: 2:30 PM
Spain: 1:30 PM
Sweden: 1:30 PM
UAE: 4:30 PM
UK: 12:30 PM
United States: 7:30 AM (ET)
Manchester United vs Everton: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Denmark, TV3+ HD
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Canal+ Foot
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, TalkSport Radio UK
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, StarHub TV+, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Spain: DAZN
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premium
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, TalkSport Radio UK
United States: Fubo (Free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, SiriusXM FC, UNIVERSO, NBC Sports App