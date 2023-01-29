Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will clash off at Old Trafford in the return leg of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup Semi-Finals. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream Semi-Finals of Carabao Cup 2022-23

Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford in Manchester in the second leg of the Semi-Finals of the 2022-23 Carabao Cup. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Carabao Cup soccer match in the US and Canada. For example, you can watch it on DAZN in Canada.

This will only be their fifth EFL Cup meeting. Expectedly, Manchester United have celebrated a win on all four occasions so far. Nottingham Forest are yet to emerge victorious in head-to-head clashes to this day, and no games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent Carabao Cup game was played on January 25, 2023, when the Red Devils won 3-0 away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time to determine the 2022/2023 Carabao Cup finalist.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Date

The 2022-23 Carabao Cup Semi-Finals game between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will be played on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest in Carabao Cup 2022-23

The match to be played between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest in the Semi-Finals of the Carabao Cup 2022/23, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and on DAZN in Canada.