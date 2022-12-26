Manchester United will face Nottingham Forest for Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will face each other for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The locals Manchester United had a bad start to the season, but little by little they have been improving and now they are in 5th place in the standings, four points behind Tottenham, the last ones who would be entering the next UEFA Champions League, of course, this is the goal of the "Red Devils".

In the case of Nottingham Forest, their objective this season is very clear: not to be relegated to the second division. They had a very bad start, but in the last game they have obtained valuable points. Although they are still in the red zone, only 1 point separates them from Everton, who lost this Matchday against Wolverhampton.

Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time

Manchester United will play against Nottingham Forest for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Tuesday, December 27 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.

