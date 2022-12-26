Manchester United and Nottingham Forest will face each other for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
The locals Manchester United had a bad start to the season, but little by little they have been improving and now they are in 5th place in the standings, four points behind Tottenham, the last ones who would be entering the next UEFA Champions League, of course, this is the goal of the "Red Devils".
In the case of Nottingham Forest, their objective this season is very clear: not to be relegated to the second division. They had a very bad start, but in the last game they have obtained valuable points. Although they are still in the red zone, only 1 point separates them from Everton, who lost this Matchday against Wolverhampton.
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: Kick-Off Time
Manchester United will play against Nottingham Forest for the Matchday 17 of the 2022/2023 Premier League this Tuesday, December 27 at Old Trafford in Manchester, England.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (December 28)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (December 28)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (December 28)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (December 28)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (December 28)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (December 28)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (December 28)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (December 28)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (December 28)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Costa Rica: Paramount+
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3+ HD, Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Channel+ Foot
Germany: Sky Go, Sky Sport Premier League, WOW, Sky Sport Top Event
Ghana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Star Sports Select 1, JioTV, Hotstar VIP, Star Sports Select HD1
Indonesia: Video
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: Premier Sports 1, TalkSport Radio UK, Premier Player HD
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
Malaysia: sooka, Astro SuperSport 3, Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League, SKY Go NZ
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 1
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: csport.tv
Tunisia: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Uganda: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
United Kingdom: Amazon Prime Video, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: FuboTV (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO.
