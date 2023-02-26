Manchester United and West Ham will clash off at Old Trafford in the Fifth Round of the 2022-23 FA Cup. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Manchester United vs West Ham: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch or live stream Fifth Round of FA Cup 2022-23

This will only be their 13th FA Cup meeting. Expectedly, Manchester United have celebrated on six occasions so far. West Ham United have emerged victorious in head-to-head clashes three to this day, and three games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent FA Cup game was played on February 9, 2021, when the Red Devils beat the Hammers 1-0 to go into the Fifth Round of the 2021 FA Cup. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine who will progress to the Quarter-Finals.

When will Manchester United vs West Ham be played?

The 2022-23 FA Cup Fifth Round game between Manchester United and West Ham will be played on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Manchester United vs West Ham: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Manchester United vs West Ham

The match to be played between Manchester United and West Ham in the Fifth Round of the FA Cup 2022/23, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States and on Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet East, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Now, Sportsnet Now Plus in Canada.