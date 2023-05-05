Milan and Lazio will clash off on Saturday at San Siro in the 34th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Milan and Lazio will meet at San Siro in Milan on Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, May 5, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country

This will be their 160th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 69 games so far; SS Lazio have celebrated a victory 31 times to this day, and 59 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 24, 2023, when it ended in a 4-0 Lazio win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Milan vs Lazio: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 11:00 AM

Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 8:00 PM

Belgium: 3:00 PM

Brazil: 11:00 AM

Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)

Croatia: 3:00 PM

Denmark: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 4:00 PM

France: 3:00 PM

Germany: 3:00 PM

Ghana: 2:00 PM

Greece: 4:00 PM

India: 7:30 PM

Indonesia: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 2:00 PM

Israel: 4:00 PM

Italy: 3:00 PM

Jamaica: 9:00 AM

Kenya: 5:00 PM

Malaysia: 10:00 PM

Mexico: 8:00 AM

Morocco: 3:00 PM

Netherlands: 3:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 3:00 PM

Norway: 3:00 PM

Philippines: 10:00 PM

Poland: 3:00 PM

Portugal: 2:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 3:00 PM

Singapore: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 4:00 PM

Spain: 3:00 PM

Sweden: 3:00 PM

Switzerland: 3:00 PM

UAE: 6:00 PM

UK: 2:00 PM

United States: 9:00 AM (ET)

Milan vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: ESPN2, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3

Israel: Sport 4

Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Spain: #Vamos, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App

United States: fubo (free trial), Paramount+