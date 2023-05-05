Milan and Lazio will meet at San Siro in Milan on Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, May 5, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country
This will be their 160th league meeting. No surprises here as AC Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 69 games so far; SS Lazio have celebrated a victory 31 times to this day, and 59 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 24, 2023, when it ended in a 4-0 Lazio win at home. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Milan vs Lazio: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 11:00 AM
Australia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 8:00 PM
Belgium: 3:00 PM
Brazil: 11:00 AM
Canada: 9:00 AM (ET)
Croatia: 3:00 PM
Denmark: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 4:00 PM
France: 3:00 PM
Germany: 3:00 PM
Ghana: 2:00 PM
Greece: 4:00 PM
India: 7:30 PM
Indonesia: 10:00 PM
Ireland: 2:00 PM
Israel: 4:00 PM
Italy: 3:00 PM
Jamaica: 9:00 AM
Kenya: 5:00 PM
Malaysia: 10:00 PM
Mexico: 8:00 AM
Morocco: 3:00 PM
Netherlands: 3:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 3:00 PM
Norway: 3:00 PM
Philippines: 10:00 PM
Poland: 3:00 PM
Portugal: 2:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 3:00 PM
Singapore: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 4:00 PM
Spain: 3:00 PM
Sweden: 3:00 PM
Switzerland: 3:00 PM
UAE: 6:00 PM
UK: 2:00 PM
United States: 9:00 AM (ET)
Milan vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: ESPN2, GUIGO, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 3 Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 3
Israel: Sport 4
Italy: SKY Go Italia, DAZN, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Spain: #Vamos, Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 3
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 3, Blue Sport 1
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 3, BT Sport App
United States: fubo (free trial), Paramount+