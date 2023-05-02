AS Roma will visit Monza this Wednesday, May 5 in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
It will be a game of great interest, especially in the fight for qualifying positions for the UEFA Champions League. With Napoli already having a place secured, there are 5 teams fighting for the other three places and all of them separated by just a few points.
One of those teams that are in the fight is Roma, who have 57 points, the same as Inter, the last qualified. The goal difference for the moment is leaving him out, but they know that with good results that can be changed. Their rivals will be Monza who are far from qualifying for the cups, although with a good run they could get close.
Monza vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (May 4)
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (May 4)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 4)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 4)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 4)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 4)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Monza vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: bet365
Ireland: BT Sport 6, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 3
Italy: DAZN, 215 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland
Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live 3
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 6
USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+