Monza will face AS Roma for the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Monza vs AS Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free online 2022/2023 Serie A in your country

AS Roma will visit Monza this Wednesday, May 5 in what will be the Matchday 33 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It will be a game of great interest, especially in the fight for qualifying positions for the UEFA Champions League. With Napoli already having a place secured, there are 5 teams fighting for the other three places and all of them separated by just a few points.

One of those teams that are in the fight is Roma, who have 57 points, the same as Inter, the last qualified. The goal difference for the moment is leaving him out, but they know that with good results that can be changed. Their rivals will be Monza who are far from qualifying for the cups, although with a good run they could get close.

Monza vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (May 4)

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 4)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 4)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 4)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (May 4)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (May 4)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Monza vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports MAX 6

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 5 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 6, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN, 215 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Football Plus ROA, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria, DStv Now

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV1

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv App

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Live 3

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 6

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+

