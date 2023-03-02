Napoli and Lazio will clash off on Friday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the 25th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Napoli will host Lazio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Matchday 25 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, March 3, 2023.

This will be their 134th league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 54 games so far; Lazio have celebrated a victory 38 times to this day, and 41 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-2 Napoli win away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Napoli vs Lazio: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)

Croatia: 8:45 PM

Denmark: 8:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

Greece: 9:45 PM

India: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 1:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 8:45 PM

Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)

Poland: 8:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Serbia: 8:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Sweden: 8:45 PM

Switzerland: 8:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM:

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Napoli vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5, Free

Germany: DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network