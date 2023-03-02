Napoli will host Lazio at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Matchday 25 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Friday, March 3, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 134th league meeting. No surprises here as Napoli have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 54 games so far; Lazio have celebrated a victory 38 times to this day, and 41 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on September 3, 2022, when the game ended in a 1-2 Napoli win away. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Napoli vs Lazio: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Napoli vs Lazio: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 2 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, ESPN4, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports MAX 5, Free
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD
India: JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 2, BTSport.com
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, MáXimo 360
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 2
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Fotball, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), Paramount+, CBS Sports Network