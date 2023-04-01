Napoli and Milan will clash off on Sunday at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in the 28th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Napoli vs Milan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Serie A in your country

Napoli will receive Milan at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.

This will be their 150th league meeting. No surprises here as Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 56 games so far; Napoli have celebrated a victory 45 times to this day, and 48 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 18, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 win away for the Partenopei at the San Siro in Milan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Napoli vs Milan: Kick-off Time

Napoli vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

