Napoli will receive Milan at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples on Matchday 28 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Sunday, April 2, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream in your country.
[Watch Napoli vs Milan online in the US on Paramount+]
This will be their 150th league meeting. No surprises here as Milan have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 56 games so far; Napoli have celebrated a victory 45 times to this day, and 48 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on September 18, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 win away for the Partenopei at the San Siro in Milan. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Napoli vs Milan: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Croatia: 8:45 PM
Denmark: 8:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Indonesia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Philippines: 3:45 AM (Next day)
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Serbia: 8:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM:
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Napoli vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fubo Canada, TLN, VIVA
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia
International: Bet365, Onefootball
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 1
Israel: ONE2
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPN2 Caribbean, ESPNPlay Caribbean
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 1 HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv App, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY
United Kingdom: BT Sport Ultimate, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: Paramount+