In an unexpected turn of events, Loris Karius might be the starter for Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final. The reasons are incredible.

When a new group of investors took over Newcastle in 2021, the promise for thousands of fans was to put the club back in the place they deserved. That seems to be finally happening this season with The Magpies. They're currently on fourth place in the Premier League looking for what should be a heroic return to the Champions League next season.

Furthermore, Newcastle are ready to play his first cup final since 1999 when they lost the FA Cup against Manchester United. In what would be a rematch of that duel, both squads will face off on February 26th in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

However, Newcastle will have a huge problem at the goalkeeper position. A series of unfortunate events might lead the team to play with Loris Karius. Yes, the name we all remember with Liverpool in that Champions League final against Real Madrid. The story is unbelievable.

Carabao Cup final: Loris Karius could be the starting goalkeeper for Newcastle

The last official title for Newcastle was the 2006 UEFA Intertoto Cup, but that trophy came in a really awkward manner. The 11 clubs which surpassed the third round of the tournament were proclaimed champions. However, because Newcastle went farthest in the 2006-2007 UEFA Cup (now Europa League), the trophy was awarded to them.

If we look at other competitions, the wait has been even longer: Premier League (1926-1927), FA Cup (1954-1955) and Texaco Cup (1974-1975). That's why the Carabao Cup final against Manchester United is pretty special for a historic club in the United Kingdom.

The problem for Newcastle is at the goalkeeper position. Nick Pope is the starter, but he saw a red card after an incredible mistake against Liverpool in the Premier League. So, considering the Carabao Cup final is the next game, he is suspended.

Martin Dubravka is the substitute. However, he is not available because he already played with another club in this edition of the Carabao Cup. Believe it or not, that other team was Manchester United. Yes, Newcastle's rival in the final.

That means Newcastle would have to go with their third option, Loris Karius. He hasn't played an official game in almost two years. Of course, the German goalkeeper is mostly remembered by his mistakes in the 2018 Champions League final that Liverpool lost against Real Madrid.

The other option for Newcastle as third goalkeeper was Karl Darlow. Nevertheless, he just went on loan to Hull City. So, the final decision will be between Loris Karius and the fourth goalkeeper of the team, Mark Gillespie. Maybe, if coach Eddie Howe decides so, Karius will get a shot at redemption.