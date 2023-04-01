Manchester United will visit Newcastle for the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Newcastle will receive Manchester United this Sunday, April 2 in a game valid for the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Interesting duel will take place when these two rivals face each other looking to continue at the top of the standings. On the Newcastle side, with 47 points, they are in fifth position, only 2 points below Tottenham, who at the moment are keeping the last qualifying spot, which of course, Newcastle want to take away from them.

But they will not have an easy game since their rivals will be Manchester United, a team that has been very irregular this season with very good games (for example, those of the Europa League series against Barcelona), and other very bad ones (for example, against Liverpool). The "Red Devils" seek to stay in the qualification positions for the Champions League, for which they will need points.

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (April 3)

Bangladesh: 9:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 12:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 5:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 3:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 9:00 PM

Indonesia: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 10:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 11:30 PM

Mexico: 9:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 4:30 AM (April 3)

Nigeria: 4:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 11:30 PM

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 11:30 PM

South Africa: 5:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:30 PM

UAE: 7:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Newcastle vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sports

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sports 1

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K

Jamaica: csport.tv

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway

Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2

Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports App, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

