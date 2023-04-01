Newcastle will receive Manchester United this Sunday, April 2 in a game valid for the Matchday 29 of the 2022/2023 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Interesting duel will take place when these two rivals face each other looking to continue at the top of the standings. On the Newcastle side, with 47 points, they are in fifth position, only 2 points below Tottenham, who at the moment are keeping the last qualifying spot, which of course, Newcastle want to take away from them.
But they will not have an easy game since their rivals will be Manchester United, a team that has been very irregular this season with very good games (for example, those of the Europa League series against Barcelona), and other very bad ones (for example, against Liverpool). The "Red Devils" seek to stay in the qualification positions for the Champions League, for which they will need points.
Newcastle vs Manchester United: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (April 3)
Bangladesh: 9:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 12:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 5:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 3:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 9:00 PM
Indonesia: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 10:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 11:30 PM
Mexico: 9:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 4:30 AM (April 3)
Nigeria: 4:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 11:30 PM
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 11:30 PM
South Africa: 5:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:30 PM
UAE: 7:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Newcastle vs Manchester United: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sports
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD2
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: GUIGO, Star+, ESPN, NOW NET and Claro
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See, V Sport Ultra HD
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: Channel+ Sport360
Germany: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, WOW, Sky Go
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sports 1
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV, Sky Sport 4K
Jamaica: csport.tv
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, sooka, Astro SuperSport 3
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: V Sport Ultra HD, V Sport Premier League, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland, Canal+ Sport Online, Canal+ Sport
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN, Movistar+, DAZN 2
Sweden: V Sport Premium, V Sport Ultra HD, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, NBC Sports App, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo