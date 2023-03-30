Newcastle and Manchester United will clash off at St. James’ Park in the 29st round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here when this derby game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US and Canada.

Newcastle and Manchester United will meet at St. James’ Park in Newcastle on Matchday 29 of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this English Premier League soccer match in the US and Canada.

[Watch Newcastle vs Manchester United online free in the US and Canada on FuboTV]

This will be their 56th EPL meeting. No surprises here as Manchester United have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 32 games so far; Newcastle have celebrated a victory 17 times to this day, and the remaining 16 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 16, 2022, and it ended in a disappointing goalless draw at Old Trafford in Manchester. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

When will Newcastle vs Manchester United be played?

The 2022-23 Premier League Round 29 game between Newcastle and Manchester United will be played on Sunday, April 2, 2023, at St. James’ Park in Newcastle.

Newcastle vs Manchester United: Time by State in the US

ET: 11:30 AM

CT: 10:30 AM

MT: 9:30 AM

PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Newcastle vs Manchester United

The English match to be played between Newcastle and Manchester United in the 29st round of the Premier League 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States and on Fubo Canada in Canada. Other options for the US include SiriusXM FC, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo.