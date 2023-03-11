Newcastle and Wolves will clash off on Sunday at St. James’ Park in the 27th round of the 2022-23 Premier League season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Newcastle vs Wolves: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream 2022-2023 Premier League in your country

Newcastle will host Wolves at St. James’ Park in Newcastle on the Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.

This will be their 16th EPL meeting. Surprisingly, Newcastle United are the slight favorites, having won three times, with Wolverhampton Wanderers getting two victories to this day. An astonishing number of 10 games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on August 28, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.

Newcastle vs Wolves: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 1:30 PM

Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 10:30 PM

Belgium: 5:30 PM

Brazil: 1:30 PM

Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)

Croatia: 5:30 PM

Denmark: 5:30 PM

Egypt: 6:30 PM

France: 5:30 PM

Germany: 5:30 PM

Ghana: 4:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 10:00 PM

Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 4:30 PM

Israel: 6:30 PM

Italy: 5:30 PM

Jamaica: 11:30 AM

Kenya: 6:30 PM

Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)

Mexico: 10:30 AM

Morocco: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 5:30 PM

New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 5:30 PM

Norway: 5:30 PM

Philippines: 12:30 AM (Next day)

Poland: 5:30 PM

Portugal: 4:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM

Serbia: 5:30 PM

Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 6:30 PM

Spain: 5:30 PM

Sweden: 5:30 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 3M

UAE: 8:30 PM

UK: 4:30 PM

United States: 11:30 AM (ET)

Newcastle vs Wolves: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Free, Canal+ France

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Premier League

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden

Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo, NBC Sports App