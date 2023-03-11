Newcastle will host Wolves at St. James’ Park in Newcastle on the Matchday 27 of the 2022-23 Premier League season on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this English league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
[Watch Newcastle vs Wolves online free in the US on FuboTV]
This will be their 16th EPL meeting. Surprisingly, Newcastle United are the slight favorites, having won three times, with Wolverhampton Wanderers getting two victories to this day. An astonishing number of 10 games have ended in a draw.
Their most recent game was played on August 28, 2022, and it ended in a thrilling 1-1 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Premier League season.
Newcastle vs Wolves: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 1:30 PM
Australia: 2:30 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 10:30 PM
Belgium: 5:30 PM
Brazil: 1:30 PM
Canada: 11:30 AM (ET)
Croatia: 5:30 PM
Denmark: 5:30 PM
Egypt: 6:30 PM
France: 5:30 PM
Germany: 5:30 PM
Ghana: 4:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 10:00 PM
Indonesia: 10:30 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 4:30 PM
Israel: 6:30 PM
Italy: 5:30 PM
Jamaica: 11:30 AM
Kenya: 6:30 PM
Malaysia: 12:30 PM (Next day)
Mexico: 10:30 AM
Morocco: 5:30 PM
Netherlands: 5:30 PM
New Zealand: 5:30 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 5:30 PM
Norway: 5:30 PM
Philippines: 12:30 AM (Next day)
Poland: 5:30 PM
Portugal: 4:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:30 PM
Serbia: 5:30 PM
Singapore: 12:30 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 6:30 PM
Spain: 5:30 PM
Sweden: 5:30 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 3M
UAE: 8:30 PM
UK: 4:30 PM
United States: 11:30 AM (ET)
Newcastle vs Wolves: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, See
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Free, Canal+ France
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Premier League
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Hotstar VIP, JioTV
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, BBC Radio 5 Live, SKY GO Extra
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Uno, NOW TV
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Malaysia: Astro Go, Astro Supersport, sooka
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, 222 Hub Premier 2, 221 Hub Premier 1
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Spain: DAZN, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: V Sport Premium, Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Sport Top Event, Canal+ France
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), SiriusXM FC, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, nbcsports.com, USA Network, Telemundo, NBC Sports App