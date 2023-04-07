Paris Saint-Germain will visit Nice for the Matchday 30 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Nice will play against Paris Saint-Germain this Saturday, April 8 for the Matchday 30 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Paris Saint-Germain is not going through its best moment. After the eliminations of the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League, the climate has turned hostile, and as if that were not enough, the results in Ligue 1 began to be bad, reducing to 3 points the advantage they now have for on top of his pursuing Lens (who have one more game)

The team needs a win to bring some peace of mind, although they won't have easy opponents as they will play against Nice, who currently sit in 8th place with 45 points. The locals seek to continue obtaining points to be able to get closer to the qualification zone for international cups, so they will try to at least obtain a draw.

Nice vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (April 9)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 9)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (April 9)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 9)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 9)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 9)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 9)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 9)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Nice vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sports Football

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: direktesport

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia, K-SPORT 2

Spain: DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS

