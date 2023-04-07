Nice will play against Paris Saint-Germain this Saturday, April 8 for the Matchday 30 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Paris Saint-Germain is not going through its best moment. After the eliminations of the Coupe de France and the UEFA Champions League, the climate has turned hostile, and as if that were not enough, the results in Ligue 1 began to be bad, reducing to 3 points the advantage they now have for on top of his pursuing Lens (who have one more game)
The team needs a win to bring some peace of mind, although they won't have easy opponents as they will play against Nice, who currently sit in 8th place with 45 points. The locals seek to continue obtaining points to be able to get closer to the qualification zone for international cups, so they will try to at least obtain a draw.
Nice vs PSG: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (April 9)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (April 9)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (April 9)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (April 9)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (April 9)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (April 9)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (April 9)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (April 9)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Nice vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Belgium: VOOsport World 1, Play Sports 1, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Sport Express in Play
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD
France: Channel+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN
Greece: Nova Sports 2
India: Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sports Football
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: direktesport
Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland, Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia, K-SPORT 2
Spain: DAZN, Eurosport 2 Spain, Eurosport Player Spain
Sweden: Sport Express in Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 5
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3
USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS