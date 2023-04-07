Bolavip sat down with many Paris Saint-Germain stars, who revealed us which is the most difficult stadium they've ever played in. Take a look!

Sergio Ramos and other PSG stars reveal which is the most difficult stadium they've played in

Paris Saint-Germain are without any doubt the strongest team in France right now, and one of the most renowned clubs in Europe. Their star-studded squad draws a lot of attention every year, and it's not a surprise.

PSG got used to boast a fantastic roster, which makes them a team to watch each season. In Bolavip we had the pleasure to talk to some of their biggest stars, including Lionel Messi, Neymar, Sergio Ramos, and Marquinhos.

These world-renowned players addressed different topics, answering questions such as their greatest joy in the sport, the stadium they like the most and the most difficult to play in. Let's take a look!

The most difficult stadium to play in for Sergio Ramos, Marquinhos, and Vitinha

When asked about the most difficult stadium they've ever played in, the PSG stars had different answers. While Vitinha mentioned Maccabi Haifa's venue, Marquinhos went for La Bombonera in Argentina, and Ramos said it has to be the Camp Nou or the Maracana.

While Vitinha visited Maccabi Haifa only a few months ago playing for PSG in the Champions League group stage, it's been a while since the Spanish defender set foot in Barcelona's ground - but he knows it very well from his stint with Real Madrid. The Brazilian center-back, on the other hand, played at Boca Juniors' venue more than a decade ago with Corinthians.

