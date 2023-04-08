Leo Messi's journey at Barcelona couldn't have happened without the help of Joan Gaspart, the president at the time. 20 years later, the former president has blasted Paris Saint-Germain for their treatment of the superstar and disclosed the club where he would feel the most valued.

Not like at PSG: Lionel Messi sent clear message by ex-Barcelona as to where he will be respected

There has been no progress in negotiations for an extension, therefore Lionel Messi is likely to leave Paris Saint-Germain in the coming months while he considers his options. According to the terms of his initial contract, the 35-year-old may remain with the reigning Ligue 1 winners until June 2024 if he takes up the option.

However, it seems that he and the club would both like to split ways. There are less than three months left for the World Cup winner to decide his future. At the same time, several teams from different parts of the globe are increasing their efforts to recruit the veteran superstar forward.

In addition to proposals from Saudi Arabia and the MLS in the United States, there is interest in bringing the Argentina captain back to Barcelona, but no formal offer has been made as of yet. There has been a lot of buzz in the past few weeks about the Camp Nou legend's possible comeback this summer for one final waltz.

Barcelona's former president urges Lionel Messi to quit PSG and return

Lionel Messi's journey at Barcelona couldn't have happened without the help of Joan Gaspart, the club's president at the time. Today, 20 years later, the ex-president has broached the subject of bringing back the ex-No. 10 star at the Spotify Camp Nou.

"If he decides for financial reasons, he will surely have better offers, but if it is with his heart, there will be no place in the world where he is loved as much as here. There they whistle him and here we cheer him. It is a clear reminder that this is his home and Leo knows how much he is loved.

"Barcelona couldn’t cater for what Leo deserved and what they were committed to paying him. It was very sad, because a great player was leaving and because we couldn’t fulfill what had been agreed. The idea is that he can close his career and stay at the club for life. This has nothing to do with money. The club is not at its best at the moment, but now he has a great chance,” Gaspar told TyC Sports.