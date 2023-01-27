Olympique Marseille will face Monaco for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Olympique Marseille vs Monaco: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in your country

Olympique Marseille will receive Monaco for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

A very interesting duel will take place on the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Two teams fight for the qualification positions in the UEFA Champions League. On the one hand there will be Olympique Marseille, who come from a good 3-1 victory against Lorient and with 42 points they have the last place for the UCL.

Monaco come from having a really outstanding game since they beat Ajaccio no less than 7-1. Thanks to that they reached 37 points, 5 less than their rivals in this game. A victory would allow them to reduce that difference to only 2 and that is why they must go in search of the 3 points.

Olympique Marseille vs Monaco: Kick-Off Time

Olympique Marseille and Monaco will face each other for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, January 28 at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, France.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (January 29)

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 29)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 9:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (January 29)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 29)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 29)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 25)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 4:00 AM (January 29)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 29)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM (January 29)

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Olympique Marseille vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports

Belgium: play sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: FuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sport 5

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Stars

Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Tennis

Norway: direktesport

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS

