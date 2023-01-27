Olympique Marseille will receive Monaco for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial), and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
A very interesting duel will take place on the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Two teams fight for the qualification positions in the UEFA Champions League. On the one hand there will be Olympique Marseille, who come from a good 3-1 victory against Lorient and with 42 points they have the last place for the UCL.
Monaco come from having a really outstanding game since they beat Ajaccio no less than 7-1. Thanks to that they reached 37 points, 5 less than their rivals in this game. A victory would allow them to reduce that difference to only 2 and that is why they must go in search of the 3 points.
Olympique Marseille vs Monaco: Kick-Off Time
Olympique Marseille and Monaco will face each other for the Matchday 20 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Saturday, January 28 at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, France.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (January 29)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (January 29)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 9:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (January 29)
Indonesia: 4:00 AM (January 29)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (January 29)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (January 25)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 4:00 AM (January 29)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (January 29)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (January 29)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Olympique Marseille vs Monaco: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports
Belgium: play sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: FuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Sport Express in Play
Egypt: TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
France: Channel+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN
Greece: Nova Sport 5
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD
International: Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Stars
Italy: Sky Sport Football, SKY Go Italy, NOW TV
Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport Tennis
Norway: direktesport
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
Sweden: Sport Express in Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 4
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS