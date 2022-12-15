PSG will play against Paris at Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo in a 2022 friendly game. Find out how to watch this match on TV or live stream in your country.

The competition is not far for clubs, so they are already training to start in the best way. In this occasion PSG will take on Paris at Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo in a 2022 friendly game. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

PSG will be at the center of attention this weekend since they have their best players in the most relevant event. The World Cup final will have Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi playing in the Argentina vs France. The rest of the roster must stay in shape after a first half of the season where they are the leaders of the Ligue 1, but finished second in their Champions League group.

Paris have a completely different goal in mind given they are in the second division. The Ligue 2 team will have to be more reliable in the rest of the season since they are currently in the middle of the standings, close to the top 5 in points but also from the lower part.

PSG vs Paris: Kick-Off Time

PSG will clash with Paris at Centre d'entraînement Ooredoo in a 2022 friendly game this Friday, December 16.

PSG vs Paris: TV Channel and Live Streaming

France: PSG TV

International: Onefootball, Twitch, Facebook Watch