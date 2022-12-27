Paris Saint-Germain will receive Strasbourg for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.
Activity returns to the main European leagues and one of those that returns is Ligue 1, where for the moment the only leaders are Paris Saint-Germain with a 5-point difference over their immediate pursuers, Lens. Of course, they want to continue stretching differences to maintain leadership.
They have the chance to do it since their rivals are one of the weakest teams in the championship. Strasbourg have so far 11 points, and only Anger with 8 are below. At the moment they would be being relegated to the second division. They need to get at least one point, although against PSG it won't be easy.
PSG vs Strasbourg: Kick-Off Time
PSG will play against Strasbourg for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Wednesday, December 28 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (December 29)
Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (December 29)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 1:30 AM (December 29)
Indonesia: 04:00 AM (December 29)
Iran: 11:30 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 11:00 PM
Italy: 10:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM (December 29)
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (December 29)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM (December 29)
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (December 29)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM (December 29)
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 11:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM
Tunisia: 9:00 PM
Uganda: 11:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSG vs Strasbourg: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1
Belgium: play sports 2
Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Canada: FuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español
Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2
Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia
Denmark: Sport Express in Play
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Channel+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2, DAZN Fast+
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
India: Sports18, Voot Select, Sports18 HD
Indonesia: Video, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Iran: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport One, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy
Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka
Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online
Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
Sweden: Sport Express in Play
Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App
USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS
