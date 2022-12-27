Paris Saint-Germain will host Strasbourg for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Paris Saint-Germain will receive Strasbourg for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through FuboTV (free trial); and in Canada, on FuboTV Canada.

Activity returns to the main European leagues and one of those that returns is Ligue 1, where for the moment the only leaders are Paris Saint-Germain with a 5-point difference over their immediate pursuers, Lens. Of course, they want to continue stretching differences to maintain leadership.

They have the chance to do it since their rivals are one of the weakest teams in the championship. Strasbourg have so far 11 points, and only Anger with 8 are below. At the moment they would be being relegated to the second division. They need to get at least one point, although against PSG it won't be easy.

PSG vs Strasbourg: Kick-Off Time

PSG will play against Strasbourg for the Matchday 16 of the 2022/2023 Ligue 1 this Wednesday, December 28 at the Parc des Princes in Paris, France.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM (December 29)

Bangladesh: 02:00 AM (December 29)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM (December 29)

Indonesia: 04:00 AM (December 29)

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM (December 29)

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM (December 29)

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM (December 29)

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM (December 29)

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM (December 29)

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSG vs Strasbourg: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, ESPN Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports 1

Belgium: play sports 2

Brazil: Star+, GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Canada: FuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Costa Rica: Star+, ESPN2

Croatia: Arena Sport 2 Croatia

Denmark: Sport Express in Play

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2, DAZN Fast+

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

India: Sports18, Voot Select, Sports18 HD

Indonesia: Video, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Iran: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD

Ireland: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport One, NOW TV, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Malaysia: beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, sooka

Mexico: Star+, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Docu, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland, Canal+ Sport 2 Poland, Canal+ Sport Online

Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal

Qatar: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

Sweden: Sport Express in Play

Switzerland: Blue Sport 5, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 1, BT Sport App

USA: FuboTV (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS

