Panathinaikos take on PAOK at Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis in Athens for the 2022-2023 Greece Super League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Panathinaikos and PAOK meet in the 2022-2023 Greece Super League. This game will take place at Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis in Athens. The home team is one of the big favorites to steal first place. Here is all the detailed information about this Greece Super League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Panathinaikos are fighting to climb one more spot in the Championship Standings, they have 76 points and AEK Athens also have the same number of points.

PAOK are in the 4th spot of the standings, they have 18 wins, 9 draws and 6 losses, but they could go up one more spot to play in the upcoming Europa League.

Panathinaikos vs PAOK: Kick-Off Time

Panathinaikos and PAOK play for the 2022-2023 Greece Super League on Wednesday, May 3 at Stadio Apóstolos Nikolaidis in Athens.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM May 4

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM May 4

Iran: 9:00 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 AM May 4

Malaysia: 1:00 AM May 4

Mexico: 11:00 PM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 6:00 AM May 4

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM May 4

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Panathinaikos vs PAOK: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: ANT1 Pacific

Brazil: Star+

Canada: ANT1 Satellite

Croatia: Sportklub 5 Croatia

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

International: Bet365

Italy: Mola TV

Mexico: Star+

Serbia: SportKlub 5 Serbia

United States: ANT1 Satellite