Poland and Albania will square off on Monday at PGE Narodowy in Group E of the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Poland will receive Albania at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on Monday, March 27, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers.

This will be their 14th overall meeting. No surprises here as Poland are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far; Albania have won only once to this day, while the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.

Their last match was played on October 12, 2021, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Polish players in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.

Poland vs Albania: Kick-off Time

Poland vs Albania: TV Channel and Live Streaming

