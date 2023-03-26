Poland will receive Albania at PGE Narodowy in Warsaw on Monday, March 27, 2023, in the UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Group E Matchday 2 soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country.
This will be their 14th overall meeting. No surprises here as Poland are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on nine occasions so far; Albania have won only once to this day, while the remaining three matches have ended in a draw.
Their last match was played on October 12, 2021, and it ended in a plain 1-0 win for the Polish players in the World Cup 2022 Qualifiers. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as these two countries clash for the first time since then, this time in the qualification stage for the 2024 European Championship.
Poland vs Albania: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 1:45 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM (ET)
Denmark: 8:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
Greece: 9:45 PM
India: 1:15 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Mexico: 1:45 PM
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 8:45 PM
Poland: 8:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 8:45 PM
Switzerland: 8:45 PM :
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Poland vs Albania: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Brazil: SporTV 3, NOW NET e Claro, Star+, Canais Globo
Canada: DAZN
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark
France: L'Equipe Web
Germany: DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Greece: Nova Sports Start
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
International: UEFA.tv
Ireland: Premier Sports 2, Virgin Media Two, Premier Player HD, Virgin TV Go
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Nigeria: SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: TVP Sport, Polsat Sport Premium 1, sport.tvp.pl, Polsat Box Go, TVP Sport App, TVP1
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV3
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 4, DStv App
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
Switzerland: DAZN
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 2
United States: Fubo (free trial)