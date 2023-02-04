Porto will receive Vizela in a game valid for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Porto vs Vizela: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 Primeira Liga in your country

Porto and Vizela will face against each other this Sunday, February 5 at the Estadio do Dragao in Porto, Portugal for the Matchday 19 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Matchday 18 was truly ideal for Porto. Although they could not get close to Benfica (who seem to be going inexorably towards the title), they won their game against Maritimo and in turn Braga lost 5-0 against Sporting CP and thus they were able to take second place, 8 points from the top of the standings.

In this way, they would be qualifying for the group stage of the Champions League, but they must continue with the winning streak and now they face Vizela, a team that is in 9th position, 6 points from the qualification zone for the European Cups. They need points to be able to get closer to the zone and fight to play an international tournament.

Porto vs Vizela: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (February 6)

Bangladesh: 12:00 AM (February 6)

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 11:30 PM

Indonesia: 2:00 AM (February 6)

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 PM

Kenya: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 2:00 AM (February 6)

Mexico: 12:00 PM

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM (February 6)

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Philippines: 2:00 AM (February 6)

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM (February 6)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM (ET)

Porto vs Vizela: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Australia: RTPi

Brazil: RTPi, Star+, NOW NET and Claro, GUIGO, ESPN3

Canada: RTPi

Croatia: Arena Sport 10 Croatia

France: RMC Sport live, RTPi, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, RTPi, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: Sporty TV, StarTimes App

Indonesia: Mola, Mola TV App, mola.tv

International: Onefootball, GOLTV Play, Bet365

Kenya: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Sporty TV

Philippines: RTPi

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, RTPi

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, RTP Africa, Sport TV1

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

South Africa: Sporty TV, RTPi, StarTimes App

Spain: RTPi

Sweden: C More Sweden, RTPi

Switzerland: RTPi, Sport1 Extra, RMC Sport 1, sportdigital

United Kingdom: RTPi

USA: GOLTV, RTPi, GolTV Spanish

