Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will clash off at Santiago Bernabeu in the 23rd round of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Find out here when this Madrid Derby game will be played and how to watch or live stream free in the US.

Real Madrid will welcome Atletico Madrid at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on Matchday 23 of the 2022-23 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Spanish league Madrid Derby soccer match in the US.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid online free on FuboTV]

This will be their 172nd Primera Division meeting. No surprises here as Real Madrid have been the absolute favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 91 games so far; Atletico de Madrid have celebrated 40 victories so far to this day, and 40 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 18, 2022, when the game ended in a 2-1 win for Real in their first match this season. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 La Liga season.

When will Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid be played?

The 2022-23 La Liga Round 23 Madrid Derby game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will be played on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Time by State in the US

ET: 12:30 PM

CT: 11:30 AM

MT: 10:30 AM

PT: 9:30 AM

How to watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid

The match to be played between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid in the 23rd round of the La Liga 2022/23 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN+, ESPN Deportes.