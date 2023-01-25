Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will clash off on Thursday at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free this Madrid Derby in different parts of the world.

Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will go toe-to-toe at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey on Thursday, January 26, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish cup Madrid Derby soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 24th La Copa meeting. Real Madrid are the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning ten games so far; Atletico de Madrid have celebrated eight victories to this day, and five matches ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on January 15, 2015, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time since then, to determine who will progress to the Semi-Finals.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: Star+

France: L'Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L'Equipe

Germany: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN

Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

International: Bet365

Israel: Sport 3

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select

Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Spain: TVE La 1, RTVE.es, fuboTV España

Switzerland: Blue Sport, DAZN, Blue Sport 3, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), ESPN+