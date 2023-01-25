Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid will go toe-to-toe at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid in the Quarter-Finals of the 2022-23 Copa del Rey on Thursday, January 26, 2022. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Spanish cup Madrid Derby soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country. For instance, if you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).
This will be their 24th La Copa meeting. Real Madrid are the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning ten games so far; Atletico de Madrid have celebrated eight victories to this day, and five matches ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on January 15, 2015, when the game ended in a 2-2 draw. It promises to be an exciting match as they meet for the first time since then, to determine who will progress to the Semi-Finals.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: Star+
France: L'Equipe Web, Free, Molotov, L'Equipe
Germany: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital, DAZN
Ghana: Startimes World Football, StarTimes App
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
International: Bet365
Israel: Sport 3
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select
Nigeria: StarTimes App, Startimes World Football
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Spain: TVE La 1, RTVE.es, fuboTV España
Switzerland: Blue Sport, DAZN, Blue Sport 3, Sport1 Extra, sportdigital
United States: fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial), ESPN+