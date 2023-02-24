Real Madrid will play against Atletico Madrid in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid online free in the US on FuboTV]
The Madrid Derby is always an event worthy of the attention of all soccer fans around the world. It is one of the best-known rivalries in the world of soccer, and one of the most important in Spain, only surpassed by "El Clasico" that faces "Cules" and "Merengues".
Atletico Madrid are having a pretty weak season. With no chance of fighting for international cups, their main objective this tournament is to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid are Barcelona's immediate pursuers in the fight for La Liga, although they are 8 points behind and a defeat would complicate their chances of fighting for the championship.
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 2:30 PM
Australia: 4:30 AM (February 26)
Bangladesh: 11:30 PM
Belgium: 6:30 PM
Brazil: 2:30 PM
Canada: 12:30 PM
Croatia: 6:30 PM
Denmark: 6:30 PM
Egypt: 7:30 PM
France: 6:30 PM
Germany: 6:30 PM
Ghana: 5:30 PM
Greece: 6:30 PM
India: 11:00 PM
Indonesia: 1:30 AM (February 26)
Ireland: 5:30 PM
Israel: 7:30 PM
Italy: 6:30 PM
Jamaica: 12:30 PM
Kenya: 8:30 PM
Malaysia: 1:30 AM (February 26)
Mexico: 11:30 AM
Morocco: 6:30 PM
Netherlands: 6:30 PM
New Zealand: 6:30 AM (February 26)
Nigeria: 6:30 PM
Norway: 6:30 PM
Philippines: 1:30 AM (February 26)
Poland: 6:30 PM
Portugal: 5:30 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM
Serbia: 6:30 PM
Singapore: 1:30 AM (February 26)
South Africa: 7:30 PM
Spain: 6:30 PM
Sweden: 6:30 PM
Switzerland: 6:30 PM
UAE: 9:30 PM
UK: 5:30 PM
United States: 12:30 PM (ET)
Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Australia: Optus Sports
Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, Star+
Canada: TSN+, TSN5
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: ITVX, Premier Sports 1, ITV 4, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD
Israel: OneSport
Italy: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 1
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Norway: TV2Play
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+
South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga
Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga
Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Football
Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: Display Sports 1, ITVX, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, ITV 4
USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports