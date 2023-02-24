Real Madrid will receive Atletico Madrid in a game valid for the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 La Liga in your country

Real Madrid will play against Atletico Madrid in what will be the Matchday 23 of the 2022/2023 La Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid online free in the US on FuboTV]

The Madrid Derby is always an event worthy of the attention of all soccer fans around the world. It is one of the best-known rivalries in the world of soccer, and one of the most important in Spain, only surpassed by "El Clasico" that faces "Cules" and "Merengues".

Atletico Madrid are having a pretty weak season. With no chance of fighting for international cups, their main objective this tournament is to qualify for the next UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid are Barcelona's immediate pursuers in the fight for La Liga, although they are 8 points behind and a defeat would complicate their chances of fighting for the championship.

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 2:30 PM

Australia: 4:30 AM (February 26)

Bangladesh: 11:30 PM

Belgium: 6:30 PM

Brazil: 2:30 PM

Canada: 12:30 PM

Croatia: 6:30 PM

Denmark: 6:30 PM

Egypt: 7:30 PM

France: 6:30 PM

Germany: 6:30 PM

Ghana: 5:30 PM

Greece: 6:30 PM

India: 11:00 PM

Indonesia: 1:30 AM (February 26)

Ireland: 5:30 PM

Israel: 7:30 PM

Italy: 6:30 PM

Jamaica: 12:30 PM

Kenya: 8:30 PM

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (February 26)

Mexico: 11:30 AM

Morocco: 6:30 PM

Netherlands: 6:30 PM

New Zealand: 6:30 AM (February 26)

Nigeria: 6:30 PM

Norway: 6:30 PM

Philippines: 1:30 AM (February 26)

Poland: 6:30 PM

Portugal: 5:30 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:30 PM

Serbia: 6:30 PM

Singapore: 1:30 AM (February 26)

South Africa: 7:30 PM

Spain: 6:30 PM

Sweden: 6:30 PM

Switzerland: 6:30 PM

UAE: 9:30 PM

UK: 5:30 PM

United States: 12:30 PM (ET)

Real Madrid vs Atletico Madrid: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: DIRECTV Sports App, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Australia: Optus Sports

Belgium: Play Sports 1, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET and Claro, ESPN, Star+

Canada: TSN+, TSN5

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: ITVX, Premier Sports 1, ITV 4, LaLigaTV, Premier Player HD

Israel: OneSport

Italy: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Laliga ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Blue to Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD, Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports HD 1

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Norway: TV2Play

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, ALL

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Singapore, beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+

South Africa: DStv App, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga

Spain: DAZN, DAZN LaLiga

Sweden: C More Sweden, C More Football

Switzerland: Blue Sport 7, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: Display Sports 1, ITVX, LaLigaTV, Viaplay UK, ITV 4

USA: FuboTV (free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Sports

