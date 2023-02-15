Real Madrid take on Elche at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid for the 2022-2023 La Liga. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Real Madrid vs Elche: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 La Liga in your country

Real Madrid and Elche meet in the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team does not want to lose more games to recover the first spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.

Real Madrid are in the second spot of the 2022-2023 La Liga standings with a winning record of 14-3-3 and 45 points, they are 11 points behind the first spot.

Elche are fighting to get out of the relegation zone, so far they have a negative record of 1-6-13 and 9 points that puts them at the 20th spot in the table.

Real Madrid vs Elche: Kick-Off Time

Real Madrid and Elche play for the 2022-2023 La Liga on Wednesday, February 15 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM February 16

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM February 16

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 2:00 AM February 16

Indonesia: 4:00 AM February 16

Iran: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM February 16

Malaysia: 4:00 AM February 16

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM February 16

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM February 16

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM February 16

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM February 16

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Elche: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Optus Sport, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports

Brazil: Star+

Canada: TSN+, TSN5

Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18, Sony LIV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Ireland: LaLigaTV

Israel: One Sport

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA

Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia

Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga

Spain: DAZN La Liga, DAZN

Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD

United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes