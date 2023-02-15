Real Madrid and Elche meet in the 2022-2023 La Liga. This game will take place at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid. The home team does not want to lose more games to recover the first spot of the standings. Here is all the detailed information about this La Liga game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country.
Real Madrid are in the second spot of the 2022-2023 La Liga standings with a winning record of 14-3-3 and 45 points, they are 11 points behind the first spot.
Elche are fighting to get out of the relegation zone, so far they have a negative record of 1-6-13 and 9 points that puts them at the 20th spot in the table.
Real Madrid vs Elche: Kick-Off Time
Real Madrid and Elche play for the 2022-2023 La Liga on Wednesday, February 15 at Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in Madrid.
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM February 16
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM February 16
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Cameroon: 9:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Costa Rica: 2:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Ecuador: 3:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
India: 2:00 AM February 16
Indonesia: 4:00 AM February 16
Iran: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Japan: 5:00 AM February 16
Malaysia: 4:00 AM February 16
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 9:00 AM February 16
Nigeria: 9:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Qatar: 11:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Senegal: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM February 16
South Africa: 10:00 PM
South Korea: 5:00 AM February 16
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM February 16
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM
Real Madrid vs Elche: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Optus Sport, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 1 Belgium, Play Sports
Brazil: Star+
Canada: TSN+, TSN5
Croatia: Arena Sport 6 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: JioTV, Sports18 HD, Sports18, Sony LIV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Ireland: LaLigaTV
Israel: One Sport
Italy: DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv LaLiga, DStv Now, SuperSport Laliga ROA
Malaysia: sooka, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia, beIN Sports Malaysia
Mexico: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: TV2 Sport Premium 2, TV 2 Play
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Eleven Sports 4 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
South Africa: SuperSport Laliga, DStv App, MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv LaLiga
Spain: DAZN La Liga, DAZN
Sweden: C More Fotball, C More Sweden, Discovery+
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD
United Kingdom: Viaplay Sports 1, Viaplay UK, LaLigaTV
United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ESPN+, ESPN Deportes