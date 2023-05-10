Roma and Bayer Leverkusen will clash off on Thursday at Stadio Olimpico in the first leg of the Semi-Finals of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream in different parts of the world.

Roma will welcome Bayer Leverkusen at Stadio Olimpico in Rome in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals on Thursday, May 11, 2023.

This will be their fifth overall meeting. Surprisingly, at the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Bayer Leverkusen and Roma have managed one win each. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on November 4, 2015, and it ended in a 3-2 win for the Italians in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the teams will go into the second leg with an advantage.

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off Time

Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming

