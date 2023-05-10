Roma will welcome Bayer Leverkusen at Stadio Olimpico in Rome in Leg 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa League Semi-Finals on Thursday, May 11, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Europa League Knockout Round soccer match and how to watch it or live stream: in your country.
This will be their fifth overall meeting. Surprisingly, at the moment, there are no favorites in head-to-head clashes as both Bayer Leverkusen and Roma have managed one win each. The remaining two matches have ended in a draw.
Their last game was played on November 4, 2015, and it ended in a 3-2 win for the Italians in the UEFA Champions League Group Stage. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, to determine if either of the teams will go into the second leg with an advantage.
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 5:00 PM
Australia: 7:00 AM (Next day)
Bangladesh: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Brazil: 5:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 8:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:45 AM
Indonesia: 2:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 3:00 PM
Kenya: 11:00 PM
Malaysia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 11:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 4:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 10:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 12:00 AM (Next day)
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Roma vs Bayer Leverkusen: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Star+, GUIGO, ESPN
Canada: DAZN
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport Denmark
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
France: RMC Sport en direct, RMC Sport 1
Germany: RTL+, RTL, Servus TV
Ghana: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 4, DStv Now
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: SONY TEN 3, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 4 HD, SONY TEN 4, SONY TEN 2 HD, JioTV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 3 HD
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com
Israel: Sport 2
Italy: DAZN, TV8, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 253, Sky Sport Football
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 4
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico:ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Netherlands: Watch ESPN, ESPN
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Variety 4
Norway: V Sport 2, Viaplay Norway
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: SIC, Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, MáXimo 360, SuperSport Football, DStv App
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Cuatro, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Blue Sport, RMC Sport 1, RTL, 3 Plus TV, RTL+, Blue Sport 6
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 3
United States: Paramount+, VIX+