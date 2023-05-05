Roma will receive Inter at Stadio Olimpico in Roma on Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, May 5, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country
This will be their 180th league meeting. No surprises here as Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 75 games so far; AS Roma have celebrated a victory 50 times to this day, and 54 matches have ended in a draw so far.
Their most recent game was played on October 1, 2022, when it ended in a 2-1 Roma win away in Milano. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.
Roma vs Inter: Kick-off Time
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
Greece: 7:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 5:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)
South Africa: 7:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
UAE: 9:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Roma vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect
Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 3
Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro
Canada: fubo Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD
India: Sports18, JioTV
Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
International: Bet365
Ireland: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
Israel: ONE2
Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand
Norway: VG+
Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines
Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+
Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1
United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com
United States: fubo (free trial), Paramount+