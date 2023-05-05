Roma and Inter will clash off on Saturday at Stadio Olimpico in the 34th round of the 2022-23 Serie A season. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

Roma will receive Inter at Stadio Olimpico in Roma on Matchday 34 of the 2022-23 Serie A season on Saturday, May 5, 2023. Here you can find the kick-off time of this Italian league soccer match and how to watch it or live stream free in your country

This will be their 180th league meeting. No surprises here as Internazionale Milano have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, winning 75 games so far; AS Roma have celebrated a victory 50 times to this day, and 54 matches have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on October 1, 2022, when it ended in a 2-1 Roma win away in Milano. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2022/2023 Serie A season.

Roma vs Inter: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (ET)

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 1:00 AM (Next day)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 7:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 9:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Roma vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Eleven Sports 2 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 3

Brazil: ESPN4, Star+, NOW NET e Claro

Canada: fubo Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark, TV2 Sport X

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Greece: Cosmote Sport 3 HD

India: Sports18, JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 3 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Bet365

Ireland: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: ONE2

Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, SKY Go Italia, DAZN

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean, ESPN Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN3 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports, beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports 3 Premier League HD, beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones 2, Movistar+

Sweden: Discovery+, C More Sweden, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport 6, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: STARZPLAY, Abu Dhabi Sports 1

United Kingdom: BT Sport App, BT Sport 3, BTSport.com

United States: fubo (free trial), Paramount+