Sassuolo will face Juventus for the Matchday 30 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sassuolo will play against Juventus this Sunday, April 16 in what will be the Matchday 30 of the 2022/2023 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Juventus continue in search of reaching the positions of the Europe League, looking forward to the future even with fighting for the qualification places in the UEFA Champions League. For this, of course, they will need to get victories since at the moment they are 4 points behind Atalanta.

Their rivals will be Sassuolo, who occupy 12th place in the standings. Their situation is quite passive: they are a bit far from the qualification positions for international cups, but also far from the relegation zone. It is up to them to keep getting points to get closer to one extreme or the other.

Sassuolo vs Juventus: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (April 17)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 6:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (April 17)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (April 17)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (April 17)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (April 17)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (April 17)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Sassuolo vs Juventus: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN2 Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN SPORTS 2, Kayo Sports, beIN Sports Connect

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, VIVA, TLN

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Egypt: STARZ PLAY

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports 2

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia

International: Bet365, Onefootball

Ireland: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

Israel: Sports 3

Italy: DAZN, 214 DAZN Zone, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Caribbean, ESPN Play Caribbean

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, StarTimes App, SuperSport GOtv Football, Sporty TV

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Voetbal, Ziggo Sport 14

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Nigeria: SuperSport GOtv Football, StarTimes App, SuperSport Variety 3, Sporty TV

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV2

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, StarTimes App, Sporty TV, DStv App

Spain: Movistar Champions League, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: BlueSport 3, BlueSport

United Arab Emirates: STARZ PLAY

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

USA: Fubo (free trial), Paramount+

