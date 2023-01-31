Sporting CP will receive Sporting Braga this Wednesday, February 1 at the Jose Avalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
An interesting game will take place on Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Two of the best teams in the championship will face each other in a match that undoubtedly promises to be very intense. On the one hand there will be Sporting Braga, who are currently in second place in the standings.
"Os Arcebispos" have 40 points, only one more than Porto who seek to surpass them to stay with one of the qualifying positions for the UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Because they need the 3 points, although their rivals will be Sporting CP, who are fourth but are a great team and always hard to face.
Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 6:15 PM
Australia: 8:15 AM (February 2)
Bangladesh: 3:15 AM (February 2)
Belgium: 10:15 PM
Brazil: 6:15 PM
Canada: 4:15 PM
Croatia: 10:15 PM
Denmark: 10:15 PM
Egypt: 11:15 PM
France: 10:15 PM
Germany: 10:15 PM
Ghana: 9:15 PM
Greece: 10:15 PM
India: 2:45 AM (February 2)
Indonesia: 5:15 AM (February 2)
Ireland: 9:15 PM
Israel: 11:15 PM
Italy: 10:15 PM
Jamaica: 4:15 PM
Kenya: 12:15 AM (February 2)
Malaysia: 5:15 AM (February 2)
Mexico: 3:15 PM
Morocco: 10:15 PM
Netherlands: 10:15 PM
New Zealand: 10:15 AM (February 2)
Nigeria: 10:15 PM
Norway: 10:15 PM
Philippines: 5:15 AM (February 2)
Poland: 10:15 PM
Portugal: 9:15 PM
Saudi Arabia: 12:15 AM (February 2)
Serbia: 10:15 PM
Singapore: 5:15 AM (February 2)
South Africa: 11:15 PM
Spain: 10:15 PM
Sweden: 10:15 PM
Switzerland: 10:15 PM
UAE: 1:15 AM (February 2)
UK: 9:15 PM
United States: 4:15 PM (ET)
Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: GolTV Latin America
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live
Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra
Ghana: sporty tv
International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play
Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2
Israel: Sports 1
Kenya: sporty tv
Mexico: GolTV Latin America
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Document
Nigeria: sporty tv
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen
Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia
South Africa: sporty tv
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: sportdigital, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9, DAZN, RMC Sport 1, Sport1 Extra
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App
USA: GolTV Spanish, GOLTV