Sporting CP will face Sporting Braga in a game valid for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sporting CP will receive Sporting Braga this Wednesday, February 1 at the Jose Avalade Stadium in Lisbon, Portugal for the Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

An interesting game will take place on Matchday 18 of the 2022/2023 Primeira Liga. Two of the best teams in the championship will face each other in a match that undoubtedly promises to be very intense. On the one hand there will be Sporting Braga, who are currently in second place in the standings.

"Os Arcebispos" have 40 points, only one more than Porto who seek to surpass them to stay with one of the qualifying positions for the UEFA Champions’ League group stage. Because they need the 3 points, although their rivals will be Sporting CP, who are fourth but are a great team and always hard to face.

Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 6:15 PM

Australia: 8:15 AM (February 2)

Bangladesh: 3:15 AM (February 2)

Belgium: 10:15 PM

Brazil: 6:15 PM

Canada: 4:15 PM

Croatia: 10:15 PM

Denmark: 10:15 PM

Egypt: 11:15 PM

France: 10:15 PM

Germany: 10:15 PM

Ghana: 9:15 PM

Greece: 10:15 PM

India: 2:45 AM (February 2)

Indonesia: 5:15 AM (February 2)

Ireland: 9:15 PM

Israel: 11:15 PM

Italy: 10:15 PM

Jamaica: 4:15 PM

Kenya: 12:15 AM (February 2)

Malaysia: 5:15 AM (February 2)

Mexico: 3:15 PM

Morocco: 10:15 PM

Netherlands: 10:15 PM

New Zealand: 10:15 AM (February 2)

Nigeria: 10:15 PM

Norway: 10:15 PM

Philippines: 5:15 AM (February 2)

Poland: 10:15 PM

Portugal: 9:15 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:15 AM (February 2)

Serbia: 10:15 PM

Singapore: 5:15 AM (February 2)

South Africa: 11:15 PM

Spain: 10:15 PM

Sweden: 10:15 PM

Switzerland: 10:15 PM

UAE: 1:15 AM (February 2)

UK: 9:15 PM

United States: 4:15 PM (ET)

Sporting CP vs Sporting Braga: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latin America

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

France: RMC Sport 1, RMC Sport live

Germany: DAZN, sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Ghana: sporty tv

International: Bet365, Onefootball, GOLTV Play

Ireland: BT Sport App, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2

Israel: Sports 1

Kenya: sporty tv

Mexico: GolTV Latin America

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport 14, Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport Document

Nigeria: sporty tv

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

Serbia: Arena Sport 6 Serbia

South Africa: sporty tv

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: sportdigital, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 9, DAZN, RMC Sport 1, Sport1 Extra

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, BT Sport App

USA: GolTV Spanish, GOLTV

