Toluca and Cruz Azul clash off on Thursday at the Estadio Nemesio Diez for Matchday 4 of Group A of the 2022 Copa por Mexico. Check out how to watch this match on TV or live stream free in your country.

Toluca will faceCruz Azul at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca on the fourth matchday of the 2022 Copa por Mexico on Thursday, December 23, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this Group A Matchday 4 pre-season game soccer match or live stream free in the US. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

This will be their 32nd overall meeting. Expectedly, Cruz Azul have emerged victorious 18 times so far, while Toluca have eight wins to this day. The remaining five matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on August 15, 2022, and it ended in a 2-3 win for Toluca in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura pre-season tournament.

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Kick-off Time

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM

Dominican Republic: 9:00 PM

El Salvador: 7:00 PM

Guatemala: 7:00 PM

Honduras: 7:00 PM

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Nicaragua: 7:00 PM

Panama: 8:00 PM

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Toluca vs Cruz Azul: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN

Dominican: Republic: Sky HD, TUDN

El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN

Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN

Honduras: TUDN, Sky HD

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN

Panama: TUDN, Sky HD

United States: fuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA