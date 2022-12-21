Toluca will faceCruz Azul at the Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca on the fourth matchday of the 2022 Copa por Mexico on Thursday, December 23, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this Group A Matchday 4 pre-season game soccer match or live stream free in the US. For instance, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial) in the United States.
This will be their 32nd overall meeting. Expectedly, Cruz Azul have emerged victorious 18 times so far, while Toluca have eight wins to this day. The remaining five matches have ended in a draw.
Their last game was played on August 15, 2022, and it ended in a 2-3 win for Toluca in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the 2023 Liga MX Torneo Clausura pre-season tournament.
Toluca vs Cruz Azul: Kick-off Time
Costa Rica: 7:00 PM
Dominican Republic: 9:00 PM
El Salvador: 7:00 PM
Guatemala: 7:00 PM
Honduras: 7:00 PM
Mexico: 7:00 PM
Nicaragua: 7:00 PM
Panama: 8:00 PM
United States: 8:00 PM (ET)
Toluca vs Cruz Azul: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: Sky HD, TUDN
Dominican: Republic: Sky HD, TUDN
El Salvador: Sky HD, TUDN
Guatemala: Sky HD, TUDN
Honduras: TUDN, Sky HD
Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, TUDN, Canal 5 Televisa, Sky HD, VIX+, Blue To Go Video Everywhere
Nicaragua: Sky HD, TUDN
Panama: TUDN, Sky HD
United States: fuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA