After PSG's elimination from the Champions League, Italian international Marco Verratti took a lot of heat from the club's faithful. Because of this, his former team has made an intriguing offer to bring him back home.

Paris Saint-Germain's stars couldn't come through against Bayern this mid-week, and the Ligue 1 champions were eliminated from the tournament. The French giants had a difficult time getting going against the Bavarians in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League round of 16 match.

The Parisians had trouble mounting a serious threat since some of their key players underachieved. Bayern scored twice to eliminate Christophe Galtier's outfit from the Champions League after a blunder by Marco Verratti set off the German team's offensive blitz.

The Italy international, who has suited up for Red-and-Blues more than 400 times, was at fault for both goals in Wednesday's loss due to careless passing. For the fifth time in the previous seven seasons, PSG were ousted in the last 16 stage of the Champions League, and the spotlight has turned on the Italian midfielder.

Italian third-division club offers attractive comeback chance to Marco Verratti

After hearing harsh criticism from PSG supporters after their elimination from Europe's top club competition, Marco Verratti was offered the opportunity to return to his hometown club, Pescara. The 30-year-old began his career at the Pescara youth academy before being called up to the first team in 2008.

However, before even getting the chance to make his Serie A debut, PSG paid €12 million to acquire his services after seeing his stellar play in Serie B with stars like Ciro Immobile and Lorenzo Insigne. When fans started demanding that Verratti be sent back to his ex-side, the Serie C club's social media team gave them an answer.

"We have no problem with that… quite the opposite! Training, games, a few grilled meats and a lot of time by the seaside", the Biancazzurri took to Twitter to write. Meanwhile, after spending more than a decade in Paris, the Italian player recently extended his contract with the French league winners until June 2026.