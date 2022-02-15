The 21-year-old Brazilian international has seen his market value grow over the past two seasons, here is a breakdown of Vinícius Júnior’s career and stats.

Vinícius Júnior is slowly becoming a household name, the Brazilian forward has been with Real Madrid since 2018 after coming on to the scene with giants Flamengo. Now after four seasons at Real Madrid the forwards value has skyrocketed.

According to Transfermarkt, Vinícius Júnior’s transfer value is at 100 million euros and is one of the world’s most expensive players. At only 21 years old the Brazilian has played 150 games for Real Madrid scoring 29 goals and adding 33 assists.

For the Brazilian national team, Vinícius Júnior has played only 11 times, but Brazil is a stacked squad, and the young forward has found his place in the starting lineup and played his first major tournament in 2021 at the Copa America. Vinícius Júnior is a shoo-in to be a part of the Brazilian squad that will go to the World Cup.

Evolution of Vinícius Junior's transfer market value

According to Transfermarkt, Vinícius Júnior is the third highest valued player in the world, he is the highest valued player in all of LaLiga, the highest valued player on his team Real Madrid and the highest valued player on the Brazilian national team.

Vinícius Júnior is the second highest valued player of any player born in 2000 and is the highest valued player in the left side of midfield of any player in the world.

As a left sided player with great ball skill and shooting potential in his last 50 matches as a left forward, Vinícius Júnior has averaged a 6.9 rating in performance. When played exclusively on the wing he has a 6.3 rating in his last 50 matches.